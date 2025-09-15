Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $741.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $942.35. The company has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

