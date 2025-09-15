Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,491,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $662.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.37.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

