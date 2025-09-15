iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Boosted by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $660.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $662.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.31 and a 200 day moving average of $597.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

