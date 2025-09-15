Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,188.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,133.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.