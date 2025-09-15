Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

