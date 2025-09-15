Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Mirabaud & Cie SA

Mirabaud & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,045 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 56,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

