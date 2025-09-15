Ransom Advisory Ltd Has $639,000 Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Ransom Advisory Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $216.12 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

