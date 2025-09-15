Rise Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 8,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

