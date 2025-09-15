AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

