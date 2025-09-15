Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
