Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Mirabaud & Cie SA

Mirabaud & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.