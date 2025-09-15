Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

