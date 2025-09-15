Paladin Wealth LLC Sells 410 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Paladin Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,622 shares of company stock worth $11,551,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.