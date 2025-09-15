Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 316 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $335.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average of $302.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $338.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

