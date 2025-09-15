The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $423.33 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

