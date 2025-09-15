Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $423.33 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

