Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $754.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.51. The company has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $942.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.