PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.53 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

