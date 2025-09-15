Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Has $1.46 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

