Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 23,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 31,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $241.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $242.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

