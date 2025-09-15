AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.76.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8%

ABBV opened at $218.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.2% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

