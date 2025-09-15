Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after purchasing an additional 230,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $271.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

