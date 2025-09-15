GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $223,556,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC increased their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.04.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $625.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $219.01 and a one year high of $677.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

