Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $53.48 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.