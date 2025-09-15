Walmart Inc. $WMT Stake Decreased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $11,551,646. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

