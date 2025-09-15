Boltwood Capital Management Sells 421 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $292.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

