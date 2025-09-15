Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 731,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $454,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,491,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $660.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.31 and a 200 day moving average of $597.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $662.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

