O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys 364 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $324.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

