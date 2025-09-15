Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.23 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

