Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $604.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $605.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

