OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.04.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $625.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $608.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.01 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

