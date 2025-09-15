Goldstone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3%

UPS opened at $84.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.34.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

