Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

