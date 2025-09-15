Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 512 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Mirabaud & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 66.2% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $942.35. The company has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $741.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.