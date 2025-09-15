iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,491,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $660.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.31 and a 200 day moving average of $597.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $662.46. The firm has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

