Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day moving average of $270.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

