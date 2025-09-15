Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Decreases Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BAC opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.