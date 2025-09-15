Mirabaud & Cie SA Buys 4,348 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mirabaud & Cie SA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.77.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

