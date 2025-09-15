Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.