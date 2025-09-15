Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0%

PANW stock opened at $196.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

