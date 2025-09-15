Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Charis Legacy Partners LLC

Charis Legacy Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

