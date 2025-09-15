Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $324.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $325.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

