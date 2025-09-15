Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $196.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

