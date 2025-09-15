Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWF opened at $460.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $461.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

