Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

