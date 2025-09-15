ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 2,345,650 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 1.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

