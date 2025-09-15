Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solid Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLDPW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.48. 10,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,279. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Solid Power
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Applied Digital Breakout Is Only the Beginning
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks With Bullish Charts and Ample Upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Biotech Sector May Flip to Market Leader by Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.