Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLDPW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.48. 10,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,279. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

