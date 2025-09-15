Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $24.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

