Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $395.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average is $303.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.