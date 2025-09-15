Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 7,552 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.